WORLD
1 MIN READ
6.2 magnitude earthquake near Istanbul shakes city, no casualties reported
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Türkiye, with its epicentre in Istanbul's Silivri district, about 70km west of central Istanbul. The quake, which occurred around midday, was strongly felt across the city, prompting residents to evacuate buildings. No casualties or damage have been reported. Schools will remain closed for two days. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the story.
EARTHQUAKE IN ISTANBUL / Others
April 23, 2025
Explore
Bursa launches Culture Route Festival
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Inside the UK’s push to ban Palestine Action as a ‘terror group’
Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible next week: What we know so far
Irish band Fontaines DC voices solidarity with Palestine at Istanbul debut
The North Drift | Storyteller
Russia delays S-400 delivery to India by 3 years: report
Southern Europe swelters as 2025’s first major heatwave triggers wildfire, health alerts
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China partially lifts ban on seafood imports from Japan
British rap duo who chanted ‘Death to the IDF’ may be barred from entering US
Raging fire engulfs rice mill in Taiwan
Trade talks with US resume after Canada rescinds tech tax: Canadian PM
Trump exaggerated impact of US strikes: Khamenei
239 children dead in El Fasher as RSF siege starves Sudan's Darfur region
'Get your own house in order,' UK Health Secretary tells Israel over West Bank violence
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us