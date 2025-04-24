Türkiye celebrates105th National Sovereignty and Children's Day

Türkiye has marked National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. It's a holiday like no other, where children step into the shoes of leaders and joy takes centre stage across the country. The day was declared by the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in 1920 and marks the opening of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly, symbolising the nation’s sovereignty and democratic values. Asli Atbas reports from Ankara.