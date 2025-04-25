UN's WFP says all of its food stocks for Palestinian civilians have been depleted

Israeli war planes continued strikes across Gaza on Friday, killing at least 29 Palestinians. The attacks came as the World Food Programme warned that its food stocks have run out in Gaza as Israel's aid blockade nears the two-month mark. The UN is urging Israel to lift its complete blockade, imposed to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining hostages. At least 57 children are said to have died of starvation in the Strip. Bassam Bounenni reports.