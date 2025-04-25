April 25, 2025
Russian general killed in car bomb amid peace talk hopes
Russian officials blame Ukraine for a car bombing near Moscow that killed top general Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the armed forces' operations department. . The attack came after ”constructive” talks between US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Putin, where proposed direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev were discussed. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the story.
