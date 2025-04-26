April 26, 2025
Iraqis hold memorials for Pope ahead of Saturday's funeral
The death of Pope Francis has sent shockwaves through Iraq’s Christian community. Ahead of his funeral on Saturday, churches across the country have been holding memorials for him. In 2021, Francis became the first-ever pontiff to visit Iraq, which had only recently been devastated by a three-year conflict with the Daesh terror group. Daniel Padwick reports.
