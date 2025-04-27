April 27, 2025
Driver ploughs into crowd in Vancouver killing at least 11 people
Canadian police have ruled out terrorism as the motive for a car ramming attack in Vancouver that killed at least 11 people. It happened when a car driver ploughed into a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival. The suspect is said to have had mental health problems. Authorities have described the tragedy as the darkest day in Vancouver’s history. Danielle Neri reports.
