April 28, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zelenskyy says Ukraine army still fighting in Russia's Kursk
In eastern Ukraine's Donetsk Province, a Ukrainian Special Forces unit known as the Peaky Blinders is fighting along one of the most active sections of the frontline, using drones to protect Ukrainian infantry and prevent Russian advances. Ukrainian soldiers in the region say Russian troops are on the back foot. Our correspondent Randolph Nogel sent this exclusive report.
Ukraine army still fighting in Russia's Kursk, Zelenskyy says / Others
Explore