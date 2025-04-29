UN warns Sudan's maternal health system is on the brink

Mothers and their babies in war-torn Sudan are already at high risk of dying, and their situation is now even more perilous due to mass displacement and aid cuts by the Trump administration. The UN has warned that the maternal health system is on the brink, with millions of women without critical care, and doctors say they now have to prioritise who receives treatment first and who has to wait. Kristina Simich reports.