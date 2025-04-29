Just 2 Degrees: Earth's Biggest Shows Turn Grave

It's often beautiful to witness animals migrate from one place to the next. They do it mainly in search of food. But these ancient patterns are facing new threats, including our growing need to for more land and resources. Executive Producer/Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik Guests: Conservation Photographer, Chris Eley; and Interim Biodiversity Practice Leader at WWF International, Wendy Elliott