May 1, 2025
Washington and Kiev sign deal over access to Ukraine's minerals
The documents have been signed in Washington after months of pressure from President Donald Trump to get some economic returns for the billions of dollars the US has given Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia. The agreement is supposed to help Ukraine gain future access to American military aid. Trump says the deal could also inhibit Russia's actions. Selina Downes reports from Washington.
