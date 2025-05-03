Where to Next: Johnny Ward Explores Kars, Türkiye

Where to Next? This time, we’re in Kars. Johnny Ward goes ice fishing with seasoned locals, shares a moment with a national figure skating champion, and tastes Kars’ most iconic flavours, traditional goose and Kars gruyere, the city’s signature artisanal cheese. The ancient Turkish city has much more to offer. Where to Next journeys into the culture, cuisine, and quiet charm of Kars, where stories are frozen in time and shared through flavour, snow, and warm hospitality. Watch the full episode now and see why this isn’t your typical travel show. #WhereToNext #Kars #Türkiye #WinterTravel #GoTurkiye