Debrief: The ICJ vs. Israel
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Last week, we unpacked two seismic stories shaking global order. First, the International Court of Justice concluded a week of hearings on Israel’s obligations under international law—specifically, its duty to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Forty countries weighed in, with many accusing Israel of weaponizing starvation and obstructing UN agencies. Meanwhile, President Trump marked his first 100 days back in office. They saw a flurry of executive orders, sweeping tariffs, federal agencies dismantled, and an agenda set to reshaping America’s role at home and abroad.
May 4, 2025
