Ukrainians remain sceptical about US motives on mineral deal
The United States signed a landmark deal last week to jointly develop some of Ukraine's vast mineral wealth, including lithium and titanium. As the war with Russia continues, the agreement gives Washington a direct stake in Ukraine’s economic and strategic future. TRT World’s Joel Flynn travelled to one of the sites at the heart of the deal, and found not everyone is convinced it will bring the benefits they’ve been promised.
May 5, 2025
By Zulal Sema
