Far-right Simion wins first round of Romania's presidential vote

Romania’s presidential election has taken a dramatic turn, with the first round of a rerun vote shaking up the political landscape. Trump-ally George Simion has comfortably won the first round, setting up the 18 May run-off as a referendum on the country’s future: one aligned with Europe or one leaning towards isolationism. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.