Just 2 Degrees: What Climate Collapse Looks like, What Happens AFter You Flush

We’re not even through spring and temperatures are already soaring past 40°C. Meanwhile, the water we wash with, flush away, and forget about? It’s coming back to us… laced with poison. Executive Producer/Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik Guests: World Agoforestry's Patrick Worms; Fossil Free London's Rosie; and climate scientist, Fahad Saeed