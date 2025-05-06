May 6, 2025
Conservative Merz elected Germany’s new chancellor
In Germany, hours after facing a historic setback, Friedrich Merz has finally been appointed Chancellor. He initially failed to get the number of votes needed in a shocking blow to his leadership and to his newly formed coalition. But the vote later passed in a second round. It has been six months to the day since the previous government collapsed. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the latest.
