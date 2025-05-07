Israeli military says strikes 'fully disabled' Sanaa airport

Israeli jets have struck 10 sites across Yemen. The Israeli military says the airport in the capital Sanaa has been fully disabled. At least four people have been killed, and dozens injured in the attacks. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says the US will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen, after Oman announced a ceasefire deal between the two sides. Yousef Mawry reports from Sanaa.