May 7, 2025
Putin gears up for 'grandest' Victory Day amid Ukraine conflict
This week, Russians celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet defeat of the Nazis in World War II. May 9th or Victory Day is one of Russia's most important public holidays. For President Vladimir Putin, it has become a display of military might, but for most of the nation, it holds a far deeper meaning. Dasha Chernyshova explains.
