How Serbia’s students are fighting the media war

In Serbia, students aren't just marching — they're shutting down the national airwaves. Sparked by a deadly infrastructure collapse blamed on corruption, and fueled by years of media manipulation, young protesters have blockaded the state broadcaster RTS for days, turning protest into performance, and creativity into resistance. In a country with a long history of state propaganda dating back to the Yugoslav wars — this battle over the narrative runs deep.