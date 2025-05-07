May 7, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye and Iraq to discuss counter-terrorism efforts in Ankara
The Iraqi Prime Minister is due in Turkiye on Thursday with the issue of counter-terrorism high on the agenda. The process through which the PKK terrorist group could disarm and dissolve itself appears to have reached a crucial stage. And with the terror group’s headquarters In northern Iraq, Baghdad has an important role to play. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.
Türkiye and Iraq to discuss counter-terrorism efforts in Ankara / Others
Explore