May 8, 2025
Pakistan says it has shot down 25 Indian drones across country
Pakistan's military downs 25 Indian drones across the country. India says it has neutralised drones and missiles fired by Islamabad and has targeted air defence systems inside Pakistan. Fears remain high among civilians on both sides of the Kashmir border. Many are fleeing to safer areas after Indian strikes killed 31 people amid heavy exchanges at the border. Kristina Simich reports.
