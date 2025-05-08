US-UK trade deal offers new prospects for both nations

The US and the UK have announced what they say is the beginning of a historic trade deal which will boost market access for both sides, while protecting and creating jobs. In a much-anticipated speech in Washington, Donald Trump said the UK will slash red-tape, fast-tracking American goods. For the UK, it means no more steel tariffs and a reprieve on cars. It’s the first trade deal of its kind to be agreed upon since Trump slapped sweeping tariffs on US trading partners last month on a so-called “Liberation Day”.