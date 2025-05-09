May 9, 2025
Ankara, Baghdad sign deals to strengthen ties across key sectors
The Iraqi Prime Minister has been meeting with the Turkish President in Ankara and the issue of counter-terrorism is high on the agenda. Mohammed Al Sudani made his visit just as the PKK terror group could potentially be about to lay down its weapons and disband - in what would be a landmark event. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.
