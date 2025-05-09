WORLD
US-born Robert Prevost elected as Pope Leo XIV
History has been made at the Vatican, with the election of Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new pope. He'll be known as Pope Leo XIV, and will become the first man from North America to lead the Catholic Church in its 2000-year history. The result came through after two days of voting, with the famous white smoke billowing out of the roof of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday. Our correspondent Paul Hawkins reports from Vatican.
May 9, 2025
