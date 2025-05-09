Child deaths surge due to Israel's 'open fire' policy

The number of children killed in the occupied West Bank has surged as a result of Israel's ongoing military operations. UNICEF says one child has been killed every two days since October 2023, in what rights groups call an 'open fire' policy. Shadia Edwards-Dashti spoke to the family of two-year old Layla, who was killed by Israeli soldiers in the city of Jenin.