May 9, 2025
Indian govt orders security to be increased at country's ports
Pakistan's military says it does not intend to back down against India as both sides continue cross-border shelling on the line of control in the Kashmir region. India’s Foreign Minister says Indian cities and civilian infrastructure has been targeted by Pakistan in addition to military sites - a claim Pakistan has denied. Casualties are growing on both sides, as are fears of further escalation between the two nuclear powers. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.
