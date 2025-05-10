WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia marks 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany
Moscow has held its massive annual military parade in Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. Russian allies including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended the event in Moscow; as did leaders from the former Soviet Union, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Dasha Chernyshova has more from the Russian capital.
Russia marks 80 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany / Others
May 10, 2025
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us