May 10, 2025
Palestinians return home to collect belongings before demolitions
Palestinians in the Nur Shams refugee camp in northern occupied West Bank have returned to their homes -seized nearly three months ago- to recover whatever belongings they can. It's after Israel announced plans to demolish 48 housing units in the camp to facilitate the movement of military vehicles. Mohammad Elwan reports from Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank.
