WORLD
1 MIN READ
I See Gaza: Documentary | Episode 3
I See Gaza travels from the streets of Cape Town to the halls of the International Court of Justice, where South Africans are raising their voices, linking their history of resistance to the ongoing suffering in Gaza. See the full episode and hear from Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, along with activists and legal experts, as they reveal why supporting Palestine is not just political, it’s deeply personal.
I See Gaza: Documentary | Episode 3 / Others
May 10, 2025
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us