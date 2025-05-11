WORLD
Zelenskyy says 'will be waiting' to meet Putin in Türkiye
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded cautiously to a surprise peace proposal from Vladimir Putin - saying he’s willing to talk, but only if Russia agrees to a ceasefire first. The offer came in a late-night televised address from the Kremlin, in which Putin suggested restarting negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul as early as Thursday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the idea in a phone call with Putin on Sunday, saying Türkiye was ready to host talks aimed at a permanent peace. But with no halt to the fighting yet in place, and fresh Russian drone attacks hitting Kiev on Sunday - Ukrainians remain deeply sceptical. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more from the capital.
May 11, 2025
