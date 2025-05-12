May 12, 2025
Hamas says it will release Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander
Within the past hour, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has put out a statement, saying the release of Edan Alexander will not lead to any truce in Gaza, and that negotiations would continue 'under fire'. Both Hamas and US President Donald Trump have described the pending release as a positive step toward a ceasefire. Andy Roesgen reports.
