May 12, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
China and US both agree to slash reciprocal tariffs for 90 days
Washington and Beijing have both sought to project confidence they hold the upper hand during the tariff stand-off. But there's widespread analysis that Beijing was becoming concerned about the impact of the US tariffs. Last month, the US Treasury Secretary admitted the tariffs had effectively become a mutual trade embargo. Jaime Santirso reports.
China and US both agree to slash reciprocal tariffs for 90 days / Others
Explore