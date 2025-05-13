May 13, 2025
US president starts three-day diplomatic trip to Middle East
Donald Trump is due to land in the Middle East for his first official foreign policy trip. He's visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, and hoping to announce deals worth more than a trillion dollars. But while he focuses on trade, he'll be unable to avoid simmering tensions in the region, as Selina Downes reports from Washington DC.
