US and Saudi Arabia sign 'largest defence sales agreement in history'
Donald Trump has welcomed $600 billion in Saudi Arabian investments, as the two countries signed an arms deal worth more than $140 billion. The US president told a forum in Saudi Arabia that steps are being taken to make their relationship “more powerful than ever before”. It’s the first stop on a multi-day Gulf tour which will see the president also visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates - but not Israel. TRT World’s Priyanka Navani has the latest.
May 14, 2025
