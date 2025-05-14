WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s Underwater Arsenal: Deep, Silent, Formidable | NexTech
Beneath the surface of Türkiye’s surrounding seas, a silent revolution is taking shape. In this special episode of Nextech, we go deeper than ever before—literally—boarding the TCG Piri Reis, Türkiye’s most advanced submarine, to uncover the future of naval warfare. From the cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system to never-before-seen production facilities at Gölcük Naval Shipyard, we explore how Türkiye is building a modern undersea fleet—locally, strategically, and silently. We meet the engineers, commanders, and crew shaping this evolution: a retired colonel who trained the first Reis-class captain, and the men and women working under crushing pressure, both literal and metaphorical. Learn how the nation overcame critical design challenges, mastered stealth capabilities, and now commands one of the world’s largest fleets of German-designed submarines. This is not just a story of steel and sonar—this is about what it takes to patrol deep, protect sovereignty, and live for weeks beneath the waves. Welcome to Türkiye’s undersea frontier.
Türkiye’s Underwater Arsenal: Deep, Silent, Formidable | NexTech / Others
May 14, 2025
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us