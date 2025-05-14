US President Donald Trump meets Syrian President in Riyadh

The US President says Washington is on a path to normalising relations with Damascus, as he met with Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa in Riyadh. The pair were also joined by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and, by video link, by Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Donald Trump then headed to Qatar for the second-leg of his Gulf tour, before ending in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.