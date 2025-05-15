JUST 2 DEGREES: This is What Grown-Ups Did

They didn’t vote. They didn’t drill. They didn’t build the pipelines or bail out the polluters. But they’re choking on the smoke, sweating in classrooms and drowning in disasters. This is what grown-ups did. And pretending we didn’t, won’t save them now. #ThisIsWhatGrownUpsDid #ClimateCrisis #Just2Degrees #NoExcuseLeft Executive Producer/Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik Guests: Ni-Vanuatu Climate Activist, Haruka; Save the Children's Martina Duffner; and Michael Sweet of Safe Sunscreen Initiative