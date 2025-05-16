May 16, 2025
Ukrainian, Russian and US delegations to meet on Friday
The Turkish foreign ministry has confirmed that Ukrainian, Russian and US delegations will start peace talks on Friday. It follows the Ukrainian president's refusal to hold a meeting with the second-tier Russian delegation sent by the Kremlin. Instead, a team led by the country's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is now headed to Istanbul. Kubra Akkoc reports from Istanbul.
