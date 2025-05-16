May 16, 2025
Leaders gather in Albania to discuss Europe security issues
Leaders from more than 40 countries are gathering in Albania for the latest meeting of the European Political Community. It’s an intergovernmental forum, of which Türkiye is also a member, that was set up in the aftermath of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. And the issue is still on top of the agenda. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Tirana.
