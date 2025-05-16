May 16, 2025
At least 103 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza
Gaza’s Civil Defence Agency says a further 103 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes since midnight, while dozens more are thought to be trapped under the rubble. In the north of the strip, shelling has forced waves of people to flee, with the bombing reportedly continuing throughout the night. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.
