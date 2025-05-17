May 17, 2025
UN: Global hunger hits new high amid conflict, extreme weather
A warning from the world’s leading food security agencies: hunger is rising fast. The UN-backed Global Report on Food Crises shows more than 295 million people suffered from acute hunger last year — the highest number ever recorded. And as humanitarian funding drops sharply, aid workers fear the worst is yet to come. Irem Aksu reports.
