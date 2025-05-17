WORLD
Israel's new offensive has killed nearly 300 since Thursday
Hamas and Israel have confirmed they've begun a new round of indirect talks in Doha. Hamas has told the Reuters news agency that all issues are under discussion, without any preconditions. This comes as Israel intensifies its deadly air strikes across Gaza, while announcing an expansion of its war. In the past few days, almost 300 Palestinians have been killed in attacks described by survivors as the worst since the start of Israel's assault. Meanwhile, the aid blockade on the Strip is putting thousands more at risk of starvation. Pinar Nisasta reports.
May 17, 2025
