Invasive Species: Inside America’s Exotic Animal Crisis | My America
Florida is ground zero for one of the most overlooked crises in America — the spread of invasive exotic animals. In this episode of My America, Nathan Howard dives into the billion-dollar exotic pet trade reshaping ecosystems across the US. From the swamps of the Everglades to pet stores in Miami and rescue centers in Texas, we meet the people battling this unfolding environmental emergency. Nathan investigates how creatures like Burmese pythons and green iguanas have transformed Florida’s natural habitat — and why the law is still catching up. Are we doing enough to protect America’s native wildlife? And should anyone really be allowed to own a tiger?
May 17, 2025
