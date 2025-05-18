Debrief: Trump’s Trip, Statecraft and Side Hustles

US President Donald Trump’s splashy Middle East tour was all about his own brand of diplomacy. He came away with millions in arms and investment deals, crypto contracts tied to his family, and even the gift of a luxury jet from Qatar. But there was no deal for Gazans, buried in buildings bombed by Israel, and deep in famine. Meanwhile, Türkiye was mediating between Ukraine and Russia as well as the US and Iran. War, profit, and diplomacy—this week’s Debrief connects the dots.