May 17, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Arab League calls for funds to rebuild Gaza at summit
The 34th Arab League Summit was held in Baghdad on Saturday, bringing together heads of state and ministers from the Arab world and beyond. Israel's war on Gaza featured prominently at the summit, which ended with a communique that strongly condemned Israeli attacks on the besieged strip and across the region. Priyanka Navani reports from the Iraqi capital.
Arab League calls for funds to rebuild Gaza at summit / Others
Explore