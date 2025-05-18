Poles to choose between centrist agenda or hard-right on Sunday

Will Poland choose a president to help its prime minister continue his centrist agenda, or will it opt for a return to hard-right politics? That's the choice facing Poles on Sunday as they vote in the first round of their presidential election. The winner won't run the government but can block, delay and shape it through vetoes and appointments while also acting as a formal voice on foreign and defence policy. Paul Hawkins reports.