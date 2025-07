Romanians head to polls for presidential run-off

Polls opened a short while ago in the run-off between hard-right nationalist and Trump-ally George Simion, and centrist Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan. Simion won the first round two weeks ago with 40 percent of the vote. The results of an election in November were annulled after claims of foreign interference. Semir Sejfovic reports from Bucharest.