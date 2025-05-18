Ceasefire talks continue as Israel intensifies Gaza attacks

Negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza are taking place in Qatar. The office of the Israeli Prime Minister says indirect talks with Hamas in Doha include the possibility of another truce, and ending the war completely. For that to happen, Benjamin Netanyahu insists Hamas must be sent into exile, Gaza be completely disarmed and all hostages released. Zena Tahhan has more from Occupied East Jerusalem.