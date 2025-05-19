May 19, 2025
Israel expands wall to encircle Palestinian village of Sinjil
Apart from widening its assult across Gaza, Israel has also begun expanding its wall in the occupied West Bank to encircle the village of Sinjil near Ramallah. The wall, stretching hundreds of kilometres, cuts off Palestinian communities, and was ruled illegal by the International Court of Justice more than 20 years ago. Zena Tahhan reports.
