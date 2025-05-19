May 19, 2025
WORLDEF Istanbul fair unites global e-commerce giants
The WORLDEF e-commerce fair kicked off in Istanbul last week. The three-day event organised by Turkish e-commerce experts brings together industry leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world. The main themes are about exploring the future of online retail and the game-changing role of artificial intelligence. Omer Bakkaloglu reports.
